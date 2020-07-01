Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

