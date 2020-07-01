Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Announces Earnings Results

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON RMS opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Remote Monitored Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.29.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

