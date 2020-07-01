Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.51. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

