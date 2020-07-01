Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) were up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.57, approximately 1,097,191 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,339,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

