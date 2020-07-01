RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.48. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 56,557 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%. Equities analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,100. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

