Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

