Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $780.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

