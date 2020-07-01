Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Bank Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 310,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 448.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

