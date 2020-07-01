Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $317.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.