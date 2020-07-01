Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.90.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

