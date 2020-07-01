Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $1.87. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 75,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 129.24% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.

In other Pure Bioscience news, CEO Tom Y. Lee acquired 53,124 shares of Pure Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $93,498.24. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

