Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $401.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $260,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,920 shares of company stock valued at $352,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.