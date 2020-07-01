President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.47. President Energy shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 3,021,206 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.56.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

