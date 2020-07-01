PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.20.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$19.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.139497 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.