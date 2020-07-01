PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report sales of $716.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.50 million and the highest is $720.90 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $763.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

