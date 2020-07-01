Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PSTI stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $732,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,174,671.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 469,613 shares of company stock worth $3,544,840 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

