Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,599,533 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 342,041 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 196,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 624,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.