Piper Sandler Weighs in on Noble Midstream Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%.

NBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

