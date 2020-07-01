Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

