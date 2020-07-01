Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.97. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

