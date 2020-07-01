Piper Sandler Comments on Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,252,926 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5,207.5% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,292,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 3,230,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,070,130 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 1,954,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 721,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

