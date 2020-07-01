Piper Sandler Comments on Great Western Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,829,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

