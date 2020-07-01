Piper Sandler Comments on First of Long Island Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First of Long Island’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $385.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

