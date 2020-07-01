Piper Sandler Comments on Evans Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $33,286.68. Insiders bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145 in the last three months.

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

