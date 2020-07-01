Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CFB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

