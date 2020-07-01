Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTLF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.