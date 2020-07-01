Pinnacle West Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

