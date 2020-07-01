PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $7.00. PHSC shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 29,129 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About PHSC (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

