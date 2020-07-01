Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PRTDF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Petro Matad
