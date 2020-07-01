Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PRTDF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

