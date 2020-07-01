Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,640.08 ($32.49).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($38.27) to GBX 2,470 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($30.64) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,270 ($27.94) to GBX 2,580 ($31.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,286 ($28.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,291.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,471.07.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

