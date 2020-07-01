Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,640.08 ($32.49).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($38.27) to GBX 2,470 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($30.64) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,270 ($27.94) to GBX 2,580 ($31.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,286 ($28.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,291.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,471.07.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
