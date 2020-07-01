Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Financial Analysis

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 16.41% 7.77% 1.04% C&F Financial 14.27% 12.11% 1.20%

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Bancorp and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.12%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 1.82 $53.69 million $2.93 7.26 C&F Financial $127.02 million 0.97 $18.86 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

