Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, June 5th.

LON:KIE opened at GBX 97.55 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.55. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.60 ($1.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

