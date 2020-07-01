Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.57 ($7.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Pearson stock opened at GBX 575.80 ($7.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 545.26.

In related news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

