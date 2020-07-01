Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.