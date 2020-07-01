PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.62. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.