Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pacira Biosciences traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.35, 19,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 591,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 17,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $823,381.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $96,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,622.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

