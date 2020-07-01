Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.93, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 25.72% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

