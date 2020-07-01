Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.83

Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.83 and traded as low as $72.00. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 191,177 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $94.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.83.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.