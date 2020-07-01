OTCMKTS:FERL (OTCMKTS:FERL) Trading Down 7.8%

OTCMKTS:FERL (OTCMKTS:FERL)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10, 530,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 258,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

About OTCMKTS:FERL (OTCMKTS:FERL)

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

