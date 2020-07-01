Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €42.25 by Kepler Capital Markets

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €42.25 ($47.47) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.44 ($44.31).

Shares of FRA OSR opened at €42.40 ($47.64) on Monday. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($89.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.47 and a 200 day moving average of €41.49.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

