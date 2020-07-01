Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OBNK. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $475.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

