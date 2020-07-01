One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON OMIP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. One Media IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.75 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a GBX 0.06 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

