Omega Healthcare Investors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 778% compared to the typical daily volume of 334 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,970,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.