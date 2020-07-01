OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Oci N.V. (OTCMKTS:OCINF) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, 550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

