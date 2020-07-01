Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.63. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 17,800 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

