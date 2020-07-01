Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 9,530 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

In related news, Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $39,698.02. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.