Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) PT Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

NDM stock opened at C$1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.82. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.0201031 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 377,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$665,507.16. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,500. Insiders sold a total of 929,350 shares of company stock worth $1,612,722 over the last ninety days.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

