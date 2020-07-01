Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.12. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,991,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,118,321. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

