National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Trading 6.5% Higher

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.53, 136,731 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 231,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in National Bank by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

