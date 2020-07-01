Myokardia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,126 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,532% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,144.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Myokardia by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myokardia by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Myokardia by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

